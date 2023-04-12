Fleury logged two hits in 18:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fleury had been scratched for 31 straight games entering Tuesday. With the Kraken securing a playoff spot last week, they've opted to rotate some of their defensemen out of the lineup -- Fleury and Jaycob Megna played for Justin Schultz and Carson Soucy on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Fleury has one assist, 28 hits, 13 blocked shots, 10 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 12 appearances this season.