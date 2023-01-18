Fleury has been scratched for 15 straight games, but Justin Schultz (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Oilers in the second period, per Emerald City Hockey.

The Kraken's success this season has led to very little roster juggling, especially among the defensemen. Fleury has no points through six appearances, with his last game coming Dec. 15. The 24-year-old would likely get the first look if Schultz misses time, but it's possible a call-up could also draw in -- Gustav Olofsson logged time in December when the Kraken were down two of their regular blueliners for a week.