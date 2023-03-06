Fleury has been a healthy scratch for the last 14 games.

Fleury played regularly when Justin Schultz had an undisclosed injury, but the Kraken's good health on the blue line lately has prevented Fleury from drawing in again. A February trade to acquire Jaycob Megna from the Sharks likely puts Fleury at eighth on the defense depth chart, so there would need to be multiple injuries for him to have a chance to play again. The 24-year-old has one assist, 10 shots on net, 26 hits and 13 blocked shots in 11 outings this season.