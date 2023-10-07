site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kraken's Cale Fleury: Put on waivers
RotoWire Staff
Fleury was placed on waivers by Seattle on Saturday.
Fleury is expected to report to AHL Coachella Valley if he clears waivers. He had one assist in 12 games with Seattle last season.
