Fleury was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Fleury was recalled Friday, though he ultimately served as a healthy scratch against Winnipeg. The Kraken won't play again until Tuesday, so Fleury could rejoin the club as a seventh defenseman if Vince Dunn (upper body) is unable to suit up. The 25-year-old Fleury has yet to make an NHL appearance this season after notching one assist in 12 games last year.