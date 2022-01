Fleury was promoted from AHL Charlotte to the taxi squad Monday, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.

Fleury has tallied five goals and 12 assists over 17 appearances with AHL Charlotte this season. The 23-year-old played 41 games and recorded one goal for Montreal in 2019-20. He has not made an NHL appearance since signing with the Kraken on Aug. 13.