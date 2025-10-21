Fleury logged an assist and five PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Fleury has been in the lineup for the last two games since Brandon Montour (personal) has been away from the team. The helper was Fleury's first point of the season to go with one shot on net, two blocked shots and four hits. The 26-year-old is a rotational option on the third pairing and likely won't see enough consistent ice time to be a factor in most fantasy formats.