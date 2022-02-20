Jarnkrok scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Jarnkrok received a picture-perfect no-look pass from a Flames defenseman and promptly put the puck past Jacob Markstrom at 12:26 of the first period. Outside of that gift, the Kraken couldn't get much else going on offense. Jarnkrok is up to 10 goals, 20 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 39 appearances this season. He continues to play in a middle-six role, and it's served him well with three goals and two assists in his last five outings.