Jarnkrok posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Jarnkrok continues to show more involved on offense with five goals and six helpers in his last 13 outings. The Swede has 26 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-13 rating while playing in a top-six role through 47 games.
More News
-
Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Involved in both goals in loss•
-
Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Lights lamp in win•
-
Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Manages assist Thursday•
-
Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Capitalizes on turnover in loss•
-
Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Goal and assist in loss•