Kraken's Cameron Hughes: Placed on waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hughes was waived by Seattle on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Hughes tallied 45 points in 59 games with AHL Providence last season. He's appeared in just two career NHL contests and should spend most of the year in the minors.
