Twarynski signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Kraken on Thursday.

Twarynski failed to break into the lineup last year, having spent the entirety of the campaign in the minors with AHL Charlotte. In the 24-year-old winger's 71 games for the Checkers, he managed five goals and 13 helpers. While Twarynski could get back into an NHL game this upcoming season for the first time since 2020-21, he should be expected to play the bulk of his time in the minors, limiting his fantasy value.