Rehkopf was selected 50th overall by the Kraken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The Kraken are betting on future potential when it comes to Rehkopf. His OHL numbers to date (48 goals, 92 points in 133 games), while solid, don't scream "top prospect." Rehkopf is a big body at 6-foot-2 and deadly in open space. He's more of a finisher than playmaker, although he has been prone to disappearing for long stretches at a time. Plenty of young players battle consistency issues and ultimately figure it out, becoming very successful professionals. There's legitimate top-six upside here if Rehkopf can put it all together. He's your classic high-risk/high-reward selection.