Rehkopf has earned 31 goals and 35 assists over 40 games with OHL Brampton this season.

It's his first year with Brampton -- Rehkopf began his OHL career with Kitchener, where he had 52 goals and 95 points over 60 regular-season games in 2023-24. He's on a slightly improved points-per-game pace this season, though he was limited to two appearances without earning a point during the World Junior Championship. The second-round pick from 2023 is likely to need some time with AHL Coachella Valley before challenging for a spot on the Kraken's roster.