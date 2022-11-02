Soucy scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Soucy got his first goal of the season to open the scoring in the first period. The 28-year-old defenseman had been held off the scoresheet in the prior three contests. He's up to four points, 14 shots on net, 28 hits, 10 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 11 games this year, though his offense will likely remain a bit limited on the third pairing.