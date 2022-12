Soucy recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Soucy helped out on Jared McCann's first-period marker. Over the last four games, Soucy has a goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating. The 28-year-old blueliner now has eight points, a plus-10 rating, 36 shots on net, 68 hits, 33 blocked shots and 33 PIM. He remains in a third-pairing role, and he's unlikely to see an increased role when the Kraken's defense is fully healthy.