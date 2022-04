Soucy notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Soucy snapped a five-game point drought with his helper on a Ryan Donato goal in the second period. It's been a career year on offense for Soucy -- he's at 21 points in 62 contests. The 27-year-old has added 94 shots on net, 115 hits, 69 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-7 rating.