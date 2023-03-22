Soucy recorded two assists and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Soucy helped out on both of Brandon Tanev's goals in the game. Soucy has been a healthy scratch in three of the last 14 contests, but he's still likely favored over Jaycob Megna for a third-pairing role. The 28-year-old Soucy has 13 points, 77 shots on net, 123 hits, 76 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 67 outings this season.