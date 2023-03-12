Soucy notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Soucy went eight games without a point before he helped out on Ryan Donato's third-period tally. It's been a rough year for Soucy, who has 11 points in 65 contests this season after logging a career-best 21 points in 64 outings a year ago. He's added 74 shots on net, 122 hits, 76 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 2022-23, but he remains firmly planted on the third pairing, offering little incentive to interest fantasy managers.