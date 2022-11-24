Soucy provided an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Soucy helped out on a Matty Beniers goal in the third period. The assist ended a seven-game drought for Soucy. The 28-year-old defenseman has five points, 25 PIM, 43 hits, 23 blocked shots, 22 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating through 19 contests -- he's been displaying his toughness, but fantasy managers will want to see more offense before considering him in most formats.