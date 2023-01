Soucy (head/face) is expected to play Saturday in Ottawa after head coach Dave Hakstol said there would be no lineup changes from Thursday's win over Toronto, Kraken TV broadcaster Piper Shaw reports.

Soucy exited Thursday's contest early after a puck struck him up high, but it appears he's not dealing with any lingering issues. The 28-year-old should continue to see his usual third-pairing role alongside Will Borgen.