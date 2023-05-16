Soucy picked up three hits and one blocked shot in 17:20 of ice time in Monday's Game 7 loss to the Stars.

Soucy had a solid second season with the Kraken in 2022-23, picking up 16 points, 68 PIM, 87 shots, 143 hits and 96 blocks through 78 regular-season games before adding two points and 36 hits through 14 postseason appearances while regularly skating on the team's bottom pairing. The 28-year-old defender is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it remains to be seen if he'll re-sign with Seattle. Whichever team he ends up with, look for Soucy to continue to produce similar numbers while skating in a bottom-four role.