Soucy produced an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Soucy had gone six games without a point since the All-Star break. He ended that slump with a long-range pass to Jordan Eberle, who did the rest of the work for the opening tally at 16:50 of the first period. Soucy is up to 10 points, 63 shots on net, 102 hits, 65 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 56 outings. He's been a third-pairing option for almost all of the season.