Soucy provided an assist, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Soucy had the secondary helper on a Matty Beniers goal in the third period. In 2021-22, Soucy exploded for 10 goals and 21 points in 64 games, both career-high marks. The 28-year-old blueliner probably can't score goals at that rate again, and he's still not even guaranteed an everyday role, though he should see a majority of the time on the third pairing over Cale Fleury.
