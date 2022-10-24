Soucy posted an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Soucy has picked up an assist in back-to-back games, and he's up to three helpers in seven outings this year. The 28-year-old defenseman has also brought a physical presence on the third pairing with 20 hits, six blocked shots and eight PIM while recording a plus-5 rating. Soucy's got a little scoring upside despite a lack of power-play time, but he can probably be ignored in standard fantasy formats.