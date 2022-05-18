Soucy posted 10 goals, 11 assists and 97 shots on net in 64 games this season.

Very few people would have predicted double-digit goals for Soucy heading into 2021-22. The 27-year-old also went plus-7 -- an impressive mark given the Kraken were outscored 194-155 at even strength (excluding extra-attacker situations). He also brought physicality with 118 hits, 73 blocked shots and 47 PIM while earning more power-play time in the last month of the campaign. Soucy will need to maintain that role with the man advantage to stay in the fantasy conversation, especially since it's unlikely he shoots 10.3 percent for another full season. He is one year away from unrestricted free agency.