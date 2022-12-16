Soucy provided an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Soucy set up a Ryan Donato goal to get the Kraken on the board midway through the second period. Since the start of November, Soucy has just one goal and two assists in 19 games, though he remains an imposing physical presence for the Kraken. The defenseman is at six points, 33 shots on net, 65 hits, 30 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 29 contests.