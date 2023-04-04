Soucy scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, logged three hits, blocked four shots and added 10 PIM in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Soucy did a bit of everything in the blowout win, which included his first goal since Dec. 20. Over the 41 games between tallies, he was limited to six assists. The 28-year-old defenseman has three goals, 15 points, 137 hits, 84 shots on goal, 81 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 73 outings as a physical presence on the Kraken's third pairing.