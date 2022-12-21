Soucy scored a goal on two shots, logged two hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Soucy only had one hand on his stick when he redirected a pass from Will Borgen into the net exactly midway through the second period. It was a pretty finish for Soucy, who has two points in his last three games after picking up the same amount of points in his previous 18. The 28-year-old blueliner has two goals, five helpers, 36 shots, 68 hits, 32 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-11 rating. With the Kraken's defense back to full health, he's returned to a third-pairing role after briefly moving up to the second pairing last week.