Soucy logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Soucy snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. He had a shot tipped in by Yanni Gourde early in the third period, with that tally standing as the game-winner. Through five playoff games, Soucy has been used sparingly on the third pairing, but he's still managed six shots on net, 15 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in addition to his one assist.