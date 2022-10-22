Soucy notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Soucy helped the Kraken quickly double their lead in the second period. He kept the puck in the zone after the Avalanche failed to clear, then fed Jared McCann for the Kraken's second goal. The assist was Soucy's first point since Opening Night -- he's up to two helpers, 10 shots on net, 20 hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-4 rating in six contests. He's still limited to a third-pairing role, but could provide decent depth offense.