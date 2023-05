Soucy tallied a goal in a 7-2 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Sunday.

Soucy's marker early in the second period put Seattle up 3-0 and proved to be the game-winner. It was his first goal and second point in 10 playoff appearances this year. Soucy has averaged just 13:46 of ice time in the postseason and shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions.