Soucy scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Soucy scored his 10th goal of the year at 15:20 of the second period. He ended a four-game point drought with the tally. It's been a career year for the 27-year-old defenseman, who is up to 20 points, 87 shots, 106 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in a career-high 56 appearances. He's arguably been the Kraken's most effective all-around defenseman this season.