Soucy was fined $2,500 on Monday for roughing Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois on Sunday.
Soucy received a two-minute penalty for roughing at the 19:34 mark of the third period during Sunday's contest on the play. He finished the game with four PIM, two hits and three block in 19:46 of ice time.
