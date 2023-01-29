Soucy provided an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Soucy avoided going empty on offense between the holiday break and the All-Star break, snapping his 16-game point drought Saturday. He had the secondary helper on Morgan Geekie's first-period marker. Soucy continues to be more effective in his own zone than in the attack -- he's at nine points, 51 shots on goal, 92 hits, 57 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 49 outings this season.