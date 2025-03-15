Stephenson logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.
Stephenson extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists) when he set up Eeli Tolvanen's goal just 51 seconds into the game. The 30-year-old Stephenson has meshed well with Tolvanen and Jordan Eberle over the last week following the Kraken's trade that sent Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand to the Lightning. For the season, Stephenson has 11 goals, 35 helpers, 63 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances.
More News
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Generates pair of helpers•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Nets 100th NHL goal•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Logs assist Saturday•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Secures helper in overtime•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Tickles twine to tie game•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Racks up three points in win•