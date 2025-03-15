Stephenson logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Stephenson extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists) when he set up Eeli Tolvanen's goal just 51 seconds into the game. The 30-year-old Stephenson has meshed well with Tolvanen and Jordan Eberle over the last week following the Kraken's trade that sent Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand to the Lightning. For the season, Stephenson has 11 goals, 35 helpers, 63 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances.