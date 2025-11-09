Stephenson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Stephenson provided late heroics -- his goal at 19:58 of the third period forced overtime after the Kraken had trailed for most of the frame. The 31-year-old swapped lines with Matty Beniers for this contest. Stephenson has three points over four outings in November, and he's up to four goals, eight points, 22 shots, 13 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 14 appearances on the year.