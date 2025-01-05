Stephenson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Stephenson has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The 30-year-old got the Kraken on the board with a breakaway tally in the second period. Stephenson is up to five goals, 25 points, 36 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 39 appearances in his first campaign with Seattle.