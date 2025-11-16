Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Collects three assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson notched three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
This was Stephenson's second multi-point effort over eight outings in November. The center has seven points this month while seeing all-situations usage for the Kraken in a top-six role at even strength. Stephenson is up to four goals, eight assists, 26 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 18 appearances. His floor is usually 50 points, though he's typically assist-heavy in his production, which hurts his fantasy value in formats that reward goals more.
