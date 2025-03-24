Head coach Dan Bylsma said Monday that Stephenson is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Stephenson exited Wednesday's loss to Minnesota due to his injury and was unable to suit up against the Oilers on Saturday. The 30-year-old is apparently dealing with an upper-body issue, but he skated in a non-contact sweater during Monday's practice session. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Flames.