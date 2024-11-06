Stephenson recorded a power-play assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Stephenson has five helpers over his last eight games, though four of them came in the Kraken's 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Oct. 29. The 30-year-old center remains a key part of the team's top six, but he's had trouble making an impact with Seattle's lack of scoring recently. Overall, Stephenson is up to nine points (five on the power play), nine shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 14 contests.