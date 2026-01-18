Stephenson scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Stephenson has scored in consecutive games. The 31-year-old center continues to offer steady offense in the Kraken's top six -- he hasn't had a point drought longer than two games since he scored Dec. 6 versus the Red wings. Stephenson is at 13 goals, 29 points, 65 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 45 appearances.