Stephenson recorded three assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

The Kraken's second line carried the scoring, with Stephenson's three assists leading the way. He set up goals by Daniel Sprong and Brandon Montour before drawing a secondary helper on Yanni Gourde's empty-netter. This was the third time Stephenson has earned multiple assists in a game. He's settled into a playmaking role, though he's assembled just one point streak this season. The 30-year-old center has a goal, 12 helpers, 20 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 20 outings, and fantasy managers likely want to see more consistency on a game-to-game basis.