Stephenson scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Stephenson ended his seven-game point drought with the tally. The Kraken scored just 16 times in that span, so there hasn't been a whole lot of offense to go around. The 31-year-old center continues to play on the second line while seeing time in all situations, but his lack of consistent offense makes him tough to roster in fantasy. Stephenson has five goals, 13 points, 35 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 26 appearances this season.