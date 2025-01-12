Stephenson had two assists Saturday in a 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Stephenson has six points (two goals, four assists) on a five-game point streak. He has 48 face-off wins (50.0 percent) in that span, but no power-play points. Stephenson has picked up his offense of late with four goals and 12 assists in his last 19 games and is regaining fantasy relevance. He had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in his first 23 games.