Stephenson had two assists in a 4-3 OT victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Stephenson has four points (two goals, two assists) in the past two games. He's coming off two consecutive 51-point seasons, and prior to that, he delivered back-to-back 64 and 65 point seasons, respectively. Stephenson is 31, so he may not climb back to the height of those two high-water seasons. But he's outstanding at the dot and was among league leaders (eighth overall) for face-off wins in 2024-25.