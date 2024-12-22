Stephenson produced a pair of power-play assists and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Stephenson had a positive performance against his former team, but the Kraken as a whole couldn't say the same. The 30-year-old center is up to three goals, 20 assists, 13 power-play points, 32 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 34 outings this season. Stephenson's first helper Saturday was the 200th of his career, a mark he reached in his 529th game.