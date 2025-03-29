Stephenson (upper body) practiced Saturday and is considered a game-time decision versus Dallas, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.
Stephenson has missed the last three games. He has 11 goals and 37 helpers in 69 appearances this season. Should he return, look for Shane Wright to drop down the depth chart with Tye Kartye being the odd-man out of the lineup.
