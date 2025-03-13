Stephenson logged two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Stephenson helped out on an Eeli Tolvanen goal in the second period, and he also won a faceoff that sprung Brandon Montour on a breakaway for the fastest goal from the start of overtime in NHL history. This was Stephenson's first multi-point effort since Jan. 30 against the Sharks. The center has looked sharp lately with a goal and four helpers across six games in March. He's up to 11 goals, 34 assists, 63 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 30 hits and a minus-10 rating through 65 outings this season.