Stephenson notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.
Stephenson helped out on Oliver Bjorkstrand's goal just 24 seconds into the game. The 30-year-old Stephenson is finding a groove with a goal and four helpers over his last five contests. The center has a total of 21 points (11 on the power play), 28 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 30 outings this season. Stephenson is playing on the top line and while he doesn't score a lot, he has value as a power-play contributor and playmaker.
