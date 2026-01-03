default-cbs-image
Stephenson scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Stephenson had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two games, cooling off after a run of 12 points in 11 outings. The 31-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 25 points, 60 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 39 appearances this season. Stephenson has emerged as one of the Kraken's more productive forwards lately and should continue to see plenty of ice time in all situations.

